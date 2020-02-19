Stephen Price Looney, 51, Birmingham, formerly of Springville, died Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Celebration of Life will be 1:00p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Springville, Rev. Larry Adams, Pastor. Interment will follow at the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be 10:00a.m. until 7:00p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at the St. Clair Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, 1716 Cogswell Avenue, Pell City, AL 35125. He is survived by his mother, Linda Looney, Springville; father, James Looney, Ashville; brothers, James Looney, Springville, Jamerick Looney, Springville; sister, Tawana Bennett, Gadsden; fiance', Latrice Banks, Birmingham; step-daughter, Raven Banks, Birmingham; a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, other relatives and friends. Signature Service by, Adams-Buggs Funeral Service, "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust". http:// www.adamsbuggs.com (205)814-0432
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 19, 2020