Steven C. McGary
Steven C. McGary, age 44, of Ashville passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was a loving father, son, brother and friend to many. He was a member of The Ashville Church of God. He loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas D. McGary Sr; his step father, Charles T. Moore. He is survived by his children, Matthew McGary, Gracie McGary, and their mother, Elizabeth Bingham; his mother, Gladys Moore; his siblings, Connie Holt (Johnny), Thomas McGary, Charles "Bubba" Moore and Dionne Giles; many extended family and friends. Visitation was held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 1:30 until 2 pm at Ashville Church of God followed by a memorial service at 2 pm. Bro. Greg Ashley officiated.

Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
