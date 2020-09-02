Graveside Service for Susan Marie Chamness, age 60, was held Tuesday, August 25, at 11:00 a.m. at Piney Grove Cemetery in Ashville. Ms. Chamness passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Jodi Marie Clements; grandchildren, Daliyah Williams, Joshua Ellington, Josalyn Marie Ellington; parents, Manuel "Bunk" (Sue) Chamness, Glenda Chamness; brothers, Wayne (Kim) Chamness, Wade (Tonya) Chamness; sister, Lori (Dale) Foote. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.kilgroefh.com
Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.