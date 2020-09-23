Sylar Mae McGuire, age 83, of Leeds passed away on September 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband; Mancle McGuire, brother; Johnny Isbell, and parents; Roy and Nellie Isbell. She is survived by her son: Keith McGuire, daughter; Tammy Nickles (Vick), 4 grandchildren: Kacie Perry (Jared), Zach Nickles (Kristin), Christa Clackley, Brooklyn Clackley. 3 great-grandchildren; A.J. Nickles, Riley Nickles, and Foster Perry. Brother; Tim Isbell (Rick) and 3 sisters; Christine Eason, Marie Eason, and Ann Eason. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Kilgroe Funeral Home- Leeds. There was a procession to the graveside service at Dunnavant Community Cemetery.

