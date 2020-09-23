1/
Sylar Mae McGuire
Sylar Mae McGuire, age 83, of Leeds passed away on September 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband; Mancle McGuire, brother; Johnny Isbell, and parents; Roy and Nellie Isbell. She is survived by her son: Keith McGuire, daughter; Tammy Nickles (Vick), 4 grandchildren: Kacie Perry (Jared), Zach Nickles (Kristin), Christa Clackley, Brooklyn Clackley. 3 great-grandchildren; A.J. Nickles, Riley Nickles, and Foster Perry. Brother; Tim Isbell (Rick) and 3 sisters; Christine Eason, Marie Eason, and Ann Eason. Funeral Services were held Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Kilgroe Funeral Home- Leeds. There was a procession to the graveside service at Dunnavant Community Cemetery.

Published in St. Clair Times on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kilgroe Funeral Home
1750 Ashville Rd
Leeds, AL 35094
2056993181
