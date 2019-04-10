Mrs. Sylvia L. Cooper, 80, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on April 8, 2019 in Ashville. Mrs. Cooper attended Pine Forest Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and previously taught Sunday School there. She was Leasa's sweet, precious mother and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Cooper, and her son, Timothy Wilson. She is survived by her daughter, Leasa Gault of Ashville; sisters, Debra Lawson of Ashville and Tanya Crook of Green Cove Springs, FL; brothers, Keith Sarratt of Ohatchee, AL and Greg Sarratt of Union, SC; grandson, Michael Lavender, Sr. (Jennifer); and great-grandchildren, Michael Lavender, Jr., Sarah Lavender and Julia Lavender. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Trei King officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 10, 2019