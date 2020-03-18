Mrs. Tammy Michelle Alexander , 51, of Shoal Creek Valley, Alabama passed away on March 10, 2020 following a brave fight against ocular uveal melanoma. Mrs. Alexander was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Ashville. She was a bookkeeper with Summers Systems in Odenville, and enjoyed ballroom dancing cruising, reading, cooking and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Charlotte Hunt; and by two sisters, June Focht and Virginia Estes. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Walter Alexander, IV; daughter, Amanda Alexander (fiancé Aaron Story); son, Walter Alexander, V (Riane); sister, Barbara Phillips (Kenneth); brother, Arthur Hunt (Shirley); and grandchildren, John and Roseanne. The memorial service will be held at 12:00 pm on Thursday March 19, 2020 at Bethany Baptist Church, Ashville, with Bro. Billy Wakefield officiating. In lieu of flowers Mrs. Alexander's memory may be honored with donations to fund cancer research at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, PA or Sarah Cannon Research Institute in Nashville, TN. Condolences may be offered online at usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 18, 2020