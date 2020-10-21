Teagan Brielle Delk, "Little Rocky", was born October 3, 2020 and passed away on October 13, 2020. Our precious little fighter, Teagan Brielle Delk, beloved daughter of Cody and Claire Delk of Pell City passed into the heavenly kingdom in her parent's arms on October 13, 2020. Teagan put up the most courageous fight. She was a warrior here on earth and now a beautiful angel with her heavenly Father. In addition to her parents, Teagan is survived by her big brothers Brayden and Brantley Delk; her sister Ellianna Delk; paternal grandparents Ronnie and Lisa Griffin; maternal grandmother Cynthia Bailey Grice; paternal great-great grandparents Jimmy and Linda Isbell and Jean Griffin; paternal aunts and uncles Kerrie (Samantha) Delk, Katherine Griffin, Christian (Justin) St. John, Shelbi Griffin, Phillip (LeeAnne) Delk, and Cherish Griffin; maternal uncle Zachary (Christina) Grice; paternal great uncles Steven (Beth) Isbell and Delbert (Crystal) Carlisle; and numerous cousins. Teagan was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Samuel Louis Grice II and her paternal grandfather James "Jimmy" O'Neal Delk. A Graveside Service was held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Oak Ridge Cemetery with Bro. Andy Smith officiating. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at St. Vincent's, UAB, and Children's Hospital for the incredible care provided to Teagan and her parents. Condolences may be offered online at usreyfuneralhome.com.
