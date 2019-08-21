St. Clair Times

Teresa (Harrison) Wilson

Obituary
Teresa Harrison Wilson, age 64, of Pell City, AL passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Patricia Harrison. Mrs. Wilson is survived by her husband of 30 years, Larry K. Wilson; daughters, Tamela Skinner Hyde (Sabrina Hyde), Amy Williams, and Jennifer Bartlett; son, George Skinner, III "Rusty"; sisters, Terrye Melvin and Vickie Ezelle (Joe); brothers, Richard Harrison (Terri) and Rudy Harrion, Jr. "Chip" (Ronni) and grandchildren, Tristan and Makaila Saxon, Ashlyn Williams, Meliah, and Gracyn Rawlings, Hayden, Daustin, and Triton Bartlett. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds beginning at 1:00PM with a memorial service to follow at 2:00PM Kilgore Funeral Home, Leeds to direct services. Visit us online at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 21, 2019
