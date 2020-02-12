Graveside Service for Tharon Aline Ensley, age 96, was held Wednesday, February 12, at 2:00p.m at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Pell City, Alabama. Ms. Ensley passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Zadie Ensley; sisters, Minnie A. Mills, Maurine Sargent. She had numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family that loved her. She enjoyed humming gospel music as her mother sang to her; while rocking her in her rocking chair. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 12, 2020