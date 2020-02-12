St. Clair Times

Tharon Aline Ensley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tharon Aline Ensley.
Service Information
Kilgroe Funeral Home
2219 - 2nd Ave North
Pell City, AL
351251705
(205)-338-3341
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Cemetery
Pell City, AL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Graveside Service for Tharon Aline Ensley, age 96, was held Wednesday, February 12, at 2:00p.m at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Pell City, Alabama. Ms. Ensley passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Zadie Ensley; sisters, Minnie A. Mills, Maurine Sargent. She had numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family that loved her. She enjoyed humming gospel music as her mother sang to her; while rocking her in her rocking chair. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Pell City, AL   (205) 338-3341
funeral home direction icon