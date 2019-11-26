Mrs. Thelma Crump of Pell City, Alabama passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Pell City. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Hoyt Crump. Mrs. Crump was survived by her daughter, Connie (Adrick) Goodgame; son, Jimmy (Debbie) Crump; sister, Mary Brown; grandchildren, Jana (Mark) Masters, Jason (Amy) Goodgame Jamie McLean and Greg (Abby) Crump; great-grandchildren, Logan and Braeden Masters, Blakeley and Briley Goodgame, Luke and Colt McLean, and Bailey, Alley, andTyson Crump. Funeral Services were held at 2:00pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Charles Downing officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 26, 2019