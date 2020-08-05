Mrs. Theresa Glenn Garner, 54, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on July 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Frith. She is survived by her husband, James Noel Garner; mother, Linda Frith; sons, Anthony Glenn and Brian Glenn; stepsons, Chaz Garner and Daniel Garner; sisters, Diana Dennis and Wanda Carpenter; brother, William Frith; grandchildren, Dexter, Ava, Aiden and Samuel Garner. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.