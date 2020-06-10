Funeral Service for Theresa Mary Wolff, age 88, was held on Monday, June 8 at 12:00 Noon at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward, Wisconsin. Ms. Wolff passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Reggie Wolff; Rita & Ray Poteracki, Ernie Novak, Richie & Margie Novak. She is survived by her son, Tabor Wolff; 2 grandchildren, Aaron Wolff, Kaila Brass; 2 great-grandchildren, Grant Wolff, Hannah Wolff; several nieces & nephews as well as great and great-great- nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be offered to the Wolff family at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jun. 10, 2020.