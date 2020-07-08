Mr. Thomas Carl Jones, 74, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on June 29, 2020 in Birmingham. He is survived by his wife, D.J. Jones; daughters, Casey Striker and April Jones; sons, Timothy Jones, Larry Jones, Barry Jones, Dan Gurley and Butch Gray; sisters, Sandra Hollis and Addis Sims; grandchildren, Trevor Jones, Jessie Jones, Savannah Jones, Bradley Jones, Jessica Jones, Gavin Striker, Sarah Striker, Raegan Striker, Isabelle Striker, Tabitha Striker, Madison Gurley, Trey Strickland and Anthony Rich; great-grandchildren, Xander Jones, Landon Isbell, Kaileigh Isbell and John Jones. Service arrangements will be announced by the family at a later date. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.