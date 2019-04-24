St. Clair Times

Mr. Thomas Carl Mitcham

Mr. Thomas Carl Mitcham, 87, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on April 19, 2019 in Birmingham. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Matthew Ryan Welch, and his brothers, LD Mitcham, Dutch Mitcham, and Jimmy Mitcham. He is survived by his wife, Martha Mitcham; daughters, Monica Gray and Jill (Heath) McCombs; sons, Matt (Alesia) Mitcham and Jason (Charity) Mitcham; grandchildren, Robin Welch, Peyton Mitcham, Connor McCombs, Ellie Mitcham, Jace Mitcham, Collin McCombs, Colston McCombs, Piper Mitcham, and Cooper Mitcham; great-grandchildren, Katie Warner, Alyssa Orr, and Alexis Watkins; and sister, Ann Forgey. The memorial service was held at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, April 24 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City with Rev. A.L. Courtney and Rev. Michael Barber officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Children's Place or the Good Works Charitable Foundation. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
