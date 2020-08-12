Mr. Timothy Earl Parnell, 54, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on August 4, 2020 in Birmingham. He was preceded in death by his parents, Larry Earl and Janie Parnell; grandparents, Homer and Bertha Parnell and James and Adleen Newton; and an uncle, James "Bo" Newton, Jr. He is survived by his brothers, Gary Parnell and Aaron Parnell; aunt, Debra Maddox (Jimmy); and several other aunts and uncles. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
