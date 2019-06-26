Timothy Ray, age 67, of Riverside, Alabama, passed away June 19, 2019. Preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Minor and brother Billy Michael Minor. Survived by his mother, Betty Minor; nieces Jennifer Minor Hannah, Kayla Rae Minor, nephew; Dylan Griffin Minor, great niece Hallie Kate Hannah, great nephews; Evan Ty Hannah and Cason Tate Hannah. Also survived by many loving uncles, aunts, cousins, and special friends. Tim worked most of his life in the food industry and was last employed by Zeigler. Funeral services began with the visitation Saturday June 22, 2019 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM with the service following in the chapel at 1:00 PM. Burial was in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Leeds, AL .
Published in St. Clair Times on June 26, 2019