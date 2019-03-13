Mrs. Tina Denise Smith, 56, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on March 5, 2019 in Pell City. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Vance Hutton, Jr.; sister, Brenda Alverson; and her brother, Rod Hutton. Mrs. Smith attended The Pentecostals of Pell City. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Lee Smith; sister, Jean Denney (John); and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Friday March 8, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Pastor Kendall Bozeman officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 13, 2019