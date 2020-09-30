Mrs. Tina Perry Smith, 53, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on September 22, 2020 in Birmingham. Mrs. Smith was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy Perry; and by two sisters, Tammy Savage and Kristi Harris. She is survived by her husband, Andy Smith; daughter, Christina Grice (Zach); mother, Joyce Perry; sister, Kim Staples (Roger); grandson, Nicko Grice; and her granddaughter, Amanda Bailey Grice. A Memorial Service was held at 11:00 am on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Andy Smith officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
