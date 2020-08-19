Mrs. Tommie Carroll, 71, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on August 17, 2020. She was a beloved mother and sister. She was a life-long resident of Pell City, Alabama and a member of Vandiver Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis "Buddy" Carroll; daughter-in-law, Dawn Waldrop; sister, Marilyn Roberson; and her parents, Rufus and Lorene Causey. She is survived by her four children and their spouses, Bobby Waldrop, Jimmy and Cindy Waldrop, Christie and Ronnie Howell, and Jeremy Waldrop; four grandchildren, Megan Messick, Kassi Waldrop, Hayley Waldrop, and Devon Baird; three great- grandchildren, Grayson Messick, Preston Messick, and Kaiden Payten; siblings, Edna Duck, Darlene Green, and David Causey A graveside service was held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at St. Clair Memorial Gardens with Bro. David Houston officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.