Mr. Tommy "Dude" Trammell, 79, of Ragland, Alabama passed away July 31, 2020 in Birmingham. Mr. Trammell was a long-time resident of Ragland and drove an eighteen-wheeler for thirty years. He was a loving husband, father, granddaddy, uncle, and friend to many. He was a hard worker and very supportive role model to his kids. He was a Baptist by faith. His favorite Bible verse was Matthew 6: 9-13, "After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed by thy name. Thy kingdom come. They will be done in earth, as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we forgive our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil: For thine is the kingdom, and the power, and the glory, forever. Amen." He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, and a grandson. He is survived by his wife, Ophelia Bice Trammell; daughters, Marie McPherson (Wayne) and Tammy Nail (Randy); brother, Johnny (Betty) Trammell; grandchildren, Bethanie Sudsberry, Amanda Wade, Dakota Nail, Katlynn Broome (Cody), Sophie Nail, Reilly Nail, McKinzley Nail; great-grandchildren, Aikerra Bedford, Alayla Sudsberry, Shae Bedford, Evie Lewis, Kaidence Wade, Kaillan Alford, Connor Broome, and Dawson Broome; several nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends that loved him. The family received friends Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you visit https: //www. uab.edu/fightcovid 19 /give and make a donation to help fight the COVID pandemic. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
