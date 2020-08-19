1/
Tommy Ford
Jesus said "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me," (John 14:6). Because of his faith in this promise Tommy Ford, 76, is now in Heaven rejoicing with his beloved Savior. Tommy was predeceased by his parents, Dwight and Leuna Ford, and four brothers; Charles, Ray, Gene, and Jimmy. He is survived by two daughters, Michelle Ford and Jessica Ford, five grandchildren, and his brother, Douglas Ford. Tommy, originally from Ragland, Alabama, served in the Navy from 1963-1967 aboard the ship USS CHILTON. He then resided in Tennessee for many years before returning back to Ragland where he spent his last several years studying God's precious Word, and as often as possible, sharing the Gospel with most anyone he encountered. He was a faithful member of Hardin's Chapel Bible Church were he had recently completed studies offered through their Faith Bible Institute. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Roger Kendrick officiating. Interment followed at Ragland Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made through Gideons International to help distribute bibles and transform lives through God's Word. Condolences may be offered online. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
