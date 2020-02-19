Graveside service for Tommy Gulledge, age 64, was held Monday, February 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Mr. Gulledge passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, James W. & Fannie Lou Gulledge; sister, Patricia Raelene Beasley; brothers, William, Billy, John David, Jimmy & James "Mickey"; son, Steven Gulledge. He is survived by his wife, Debra Gulledge; sons, Kevin Scott, Brandon (Ashley) Gulledge; daughters, Dawn (Leah) Bunt, Linda Black; grandchildren, Jacob Gulledge, Trevor Gulledge, Kayla Black, Marlee Gulledge, Camren Gulledge, Kinley Bunt, Michael Bunt; great-grandchildren, James Morgan, Coltyn Parker, Lilly Parker; sister, Betty (Richard) Garrett; brothers, Terry Lee (Pearl) Gulledge, Kenneth "Bud" Gulledge, Clay Gulledge. Condolences may be offered to the Gulledge family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home - Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 19, 2020