Travis Alvin Kendrick, Sr., age, 78, of Leeds, AL passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Mattie Kendrick, brothers, Gary, Lawrence, and Eddie "Dean" Kendrick; sister, Hazel Daley; grandchildren, Gloria "Sissy" Batson, Alisha "Ali" Holsomback and Mattie Kendrick and niece, Laura Calhoun. Mr. Kendrick is survived by his daughters, Joyce Gann (Tom Williams), Cathy Holsomback (Jeff), and Donna Smith; sons, James Kendrick, Travis Kendrick, Jr., and Thomas Kendrick (Jessica), sisters, Bobbie Lawley (John) and Mary Kendrick "Peggy"; brother, Millard Kendrick; 23 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds beginning at 12Noon. Funeral services was held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds at 1:00PM with burial following at Dunnavant Cemetery. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services. Visit us online at www.kilgroefuneralhome.com
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 10, 2019