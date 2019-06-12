Mrs. Tressie Martell Muir, 84, of Ashville, Alabama passed away on June 4, 2019 in Ashville. Mrs. Muir was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. She enjoyed working in her garden and visiting with neighbors. A special thanks to her caregivers, Linda King and Shirley Sanders. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Estelle O'Donnell; husband, Ray Muir; daughter, Reba Nichols; son, John Muir; sisters, Emma Jean Kay and Josephine Kay; and brothers, Raymond O'Donnell, Chester O'Donnell, Oliver O'Donnell and Herbert O'Donnell. She is survived by her daughters, Roxie Kitchens (Sam) and Naomi Hood (Joey); son, Larry Muir; sister, Odessia Cox; grandchildren, Carla Campbell (Josh), Neal Hood (Kayla), Kelsey Hood, Brooke Nichols, Allison Nichols, and Samantha Phillips (Brad); great-grandchildren, April and Summer Campbell, Malia, Nayla and Adonis Hood, and Leighton Nichols. The funeral service was held at 12:00 pm on Friday June 7, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Billy Wakefield officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Pallbearers were Doyle Kay, Greg Cox, Neal Hood, Josh Campbell, Jeff Alverson and Billy Higginbotham. Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Mt. Zion Cemetery Fund, c/o Odessia Cox, 10112 Shoal Creek Rd., Ashville, AL 35953. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on June 12, 2019