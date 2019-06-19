Vera Mae Phillips Bowman, 87 of Pell City, passed Saturday, June 15, 2019. Celebration of Life Service was 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Wattsville Freewill Baptist Church, Interment followed at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Pell City. She is survived by , her sons, Dennis Bowman and wife, Yvonne, Dannie Bowman and wife, Teresa; daughter, Peanut Wanda Bullard; sister, Betty Holder; brother, Jack Phillips; grandchildren, Kim Glidewell, Cindy Jenkins, Gwin Allen, Chris Bowman, Vicki Alexander, Jeffrey Bullard, Dusty Bowman, Daniel Bowman; great grandchildren, Shelbie Hendrix, Madison Bowman, Brent Bowman, Lexus Bowman, Taylen Bowman, Lawson Bowman, Logan Bowman, Courtney Glidewell Wheeler, Steven Allen, Tyler Allen, Joseph Glidewell, Austin Allen, Cierra Allen, Briana Allen, Adilyn Bullard, Jamie Bullard, Joseph Bullard, Zachary Bullard, Alyssa Bullard; great-great grandchildren, Connor Wheeler, Brodey Hendrix and Branson Hendrix and a host of nieces, nephews, many other family members and friends. Signature Service by Adams-Buggs Funeral Service-St. Clair Chapel "Competent Service You Have Come To Know And Trust" 1716 Cogswell Avenue Pell City, AL 35125 205-814-0432 o www.adams-buggs.com
Published in St. Clair Times on June 19, 2019