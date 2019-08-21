Mrs. Vickie Lynn Tollison (72) of Ragland, Alabama Passed away on August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Tollison, her parents Howard and Nola Endfinger, her sisters Janice Chapman and Carolyn Campbell and her brother Denny Endfinger. She is survived by her Daughter, Kathy (Jimmy) St. John, Son, Larry Tollison, Grandson, Brandon Lee St. John. Services were Wednesday August 21 at 11:00 A.M. The family received friend Tuesday evening from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Rev. Bryan Robinson and Jimmy St. John officiated. Interment was in St. Clair Memorial Gradens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 21, 2019