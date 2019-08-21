St. Clair Times

Mrs. Vickie Lynn Tollison

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Vickie Lynn Tollison.
Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL 35125
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mrs. Vickie Lynn Tollison (72) of Ragland, Alabama Passed away on August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Tollison, her parents Howard and Nola Endfinger, her sisters Janice Chapman and Carolyn Campbell and her brother Denny Endfinger. She is survived by her Daughter, Kathy (Jimmy) St. John, Son, Larry Tollison, Grandson, Brandon Lee St. John. Services were Wednesday August 21 at 11:00 A.M. The family received friend Tuesday evening from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Rev. Bryan Robinson and Jimmy St. John officiated. Interment was in St. Clair Memorial Gradens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.