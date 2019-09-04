St. Clair Times

Mr. Virgil Lee Patterson

  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. "
    - Ben Hedstrom
  • "I love you daddy! I know you are dancing in Heaven now"
    - Tracy Patterson
  • "I will miss my daddy so much! I love you more than anyone..."
    - Tracy Patterson
Mr. Virgil Lee Patterson, 72, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on August 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Trumer Lee and Minnie Mabel Patterson, and by his brother, Jimmy Howard Patterson. He is survived by his wife, Ann Patterson; daughters, Jennifer Munkus (Jason), Tracy Patterson and Melissa Martin (Timothy); grandchildren, Jeremy "Alex" (Allison) Munkus, Madison Dixon, Emma Munkus, Ethan Pence, Kaden Dixon, Jordon Pence, Zackery Patterson, Grayson Munkus, and Rylan Martin; great-grandchildren, Ava Grace Munkus and Alayna Noelle Munkus. The Funeral Service was held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bro. Mike Pepple and Bro. Bradley Seaton officiating. Interment followed at St. Clair Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Sept. 4, 2019
