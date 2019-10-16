Funeral Service for Virginia Gayle Cobb, age 78, was held Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00a.m. CST from Kilgroe Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was in Rockmart, Georgia at Yorkville Baptist Church Cemetery at 3:00p.m. CST. The family received friends Monday, October 14th from 10:00a.m. CST to 11:00a.m.CST at the funeral home. Ms. Cobb passed away Wednesday, October 9, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Robert Cobb; daughter, Cindy Milam (Billy); granddaughter, Aimee Hardy; and great-grandchildren, Adrienne Hardy, Ezra Hardy; brothers, Sherald Hicks, Kenne Hicks. Condolences may be offered to the Cobb family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 16, 2019