Mrs. Virginia Lucille Harris, 81, of Odenville, Alabama passed away on December 31, 2019 in Odenville. She was a member of Lighthouse Full Gospel Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rolland Junior Harris, and by her son, James William Harris. She is survived by her daughters, Frances (Raymond) Jones, Susan Baldwin, and Loretta Handley; sons; Perry (Rebecca) Harris and Huey (Belinda) Harris; brothers, Biddie (Charlotte) Horsley and Jerry (Vickie) Horsley; sisters, Brenda (Rodney) Trusdale, Donna (J.C.) Alexander, Betty (Alvin) Day, and Sharon Amerine; fourteen grandchildren, forty-nine great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home - Pell City with the Bro. Eddie Tawbush and Bro. Jonathan Gulledge officiating. Interment followed at Branchville Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 8, 2020