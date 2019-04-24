Mrs. Virginia May Livergood, 82, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on April 21, 2019 in Birmingham. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrance E. Livergood, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (William) Ferguson; sons, William (fiance' Rose) Livergood, Terry (Nancy) Livergood, Jack (Belinda) Livergood, Steve (Sally) Livergood and Larry (Michelle) Livergood; 20 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 24, 2019