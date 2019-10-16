Funeral Service for Walter Ross Whitten, age 83, was Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00 a.m. from the Chapel of Kilgroe Funeral Home. Interment followed at Popes Chapel Cemetery in Ragland. Mr. Whitten passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Vaudine Whitten. He was retired from Stockham Valve of Birmingham, employed at Kilgroe Funeral Home for 63 years and was a longtime member of Victory Christian Church. He is survived by his son, Danny Dollar; daughters, Connie Dollar Brand, Paula Whitten Manning (Terry); grandchildren, Elizabeth Brand and Cathleen Brand Hackett (Kyle). Condolences may be offered to the Whitten family online at www.kilgroefh.com Kilgroe Funeral Home Pell City directed the service.
Published in St. Clair Times on Oct. 16, 2019