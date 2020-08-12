Mr. Wayne "Butch" Murphree, 74, of Odenville, Alabama passed away on August 8, 2020 in Birmingham. He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Jackson and Ruby Mae Murphree, and by his brother, Andrew Virgil Murphree. He is survived by his wife, Paula Abrams Murphree; daughters, Tina (Danny) Cole, Tammy (JR) Harris, Ashley (Alan) Nelson, and Lisa Mashburn; grandchildren, Maggie (Aaron) Hollback, Matthew (Kristen) White, Taylor Ferguson, Edward Cole, Kimberly Hill, Kailee Farley, Maryn Nelson, Mia Nelson, Sandi Burns, Noah Burns, Krista (Josh) Summey, and Devin Mashburn; great-grandchildren, Ellie Summey, Barry Allan Baldwin, Logan James, Baldwin, Wren Faye Hollback; brothers, Jackie (Donnie) Murphree and Jim (Sylvia) Murphree; sister, Mary Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. The funeral service was held at 2:00 pm on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with Bishop A.L. Henderson officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com.
Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.