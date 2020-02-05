Ms. Wiladean Inez Hollander, 59, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on January 30, 2020 in Lincoln. Ms. Hollander was an avid gardener who loved flowers. She was preceded in death by her son, Shannon "Codd" Bowman; parents, Bryant Harris and Johnnie Faye Harris; and brothers, Sammy Harris and Brent Harris. She is survived by her fiance', Tim Gann; daughter, Dusty (Shad) Haynes; sisters, Mary Ann Hutchins and Sandra (Steve) Day ; brother, Jimmy (Peggy) Harris; grandchildren, Shelbie (Bradley), Lexus, Taylen, Madison, Lawson, Brent, Logan, Kaleb, Kaitlin and Kelsea; great-grandchildren, Brodey, Branson, Legacy, Isabella "Bella", Kason, Kensley, Leo, Romeo and Brexlee; nieces, Tina, Patience, Shiloh, Chris, Lainey and Stacy; and nephews, J.J. and Ace. The funeral service was held at 12:00 noon on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Vint Arnold officiating. Interment followed at Baswell Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Feb. 5, 2020