Mr. Wilburn Dennis Blair passed away on August 26, 2019 in Gadsden, Al. He was 72 years of age. Mr. Blair was preceded in death by his children, Monica Watkins, and Dennis Blair Jr., his parents Wilburn (Mary) Blair, and step-father Almond Hope. Mr. Blair was survived by his wife Sandra Blair; daughter, Brandy Taylor (Jamison); son ,Shane Robinson; brother, Bobby Hope; sister, Eliece Thomas; grandchildren, Lexie Blair, John Blake Burgin, Jennifer Taylor, Jaedlyn Robinson, Destin Watkins, Levi Robinson, Layla Taylor, Gibson Taylor. great-grandson Brody Burgin. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home Pell City Al. with Rev. Barry Crump, and Rev. Bobby Hope officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 9:30am-10:00pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 28, 2019