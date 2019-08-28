St. Clair Times

Mr. Wilburn Dennis Blair

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Wilburn Dennis Blair.
Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Usrey Funeral Home
Pell City, AL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. Wilburn Dennis Blair passed away on August 26, 2019 in Gadsden, Al. He was 72 years of age. Mr. Blair was preceded in death by his children, Monica Watkins, and Dennis Blair Jr., his parents Wilburn (Mary) Blair, and step-father Almond Hope. Mr. Blair was survived by his wife Sandra Blair; daughter, Brandy Taylor (Jamison); son ,Shane Robinson; brother, Bobby Hope; sister, Eliece Thomas; grandchildren, Lexie Blair, John Blake Burgin, Jennifer Taylor, Jaedlyn Robinson, Destin Watkins, Levi Robinson, Layla Taylor, Gibson Taylor. great-grandson Brody Burgin. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home Pell City Al. with Rev. Barry Crump, and Rev. Bobby Hope officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday, from 9:30am-10:00pm at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.