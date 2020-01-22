Mr. Willard Dean "Bub" Martin, 85, of Pell City, Alabama passed away on January 13, 2020 in Birmingham. He was a member of Arbor Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served at Ft. Bliss and then continued his service in the Army National Guard. Mr. Martin worked at Avondale Mills for over 15 years. He was retired from the City of Pell City Street Department. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey Willard and Alice Martin; and three sisters, Peggy Jean Griffith, Ester Annette Wolf, and Violet "Tiny" Parnell. He is survived by two sisters, Shirley Ann Smith and Shawn Martin Tucker; and one nephew, David (Merin) Morrow. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Usrey Funeral Home - Pell City with Bro. Vint Arnold officiating. Interment followed at Pope's Chapel Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Jan. 22, 2020