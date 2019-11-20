Mr. William Hugh "Huie" Russell, 76, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on November 13, 2019 in Birmingham. Mr. Russell was retired as the owner of Russell Watch Repair in Birmingham. He is survived by his wife, Faye Russell; daughters, Pam Ford and Patty Russell (DeWayne); sisters, Mary David (Jimmy), Maudie Brock and Doris Smith (Carl); grandchildren, Michael Isbell (Emily), Shane Phillips (Kendall), Kim Isbell (Jason Shaddix), Jessi Russell (Gad) and Katelyn Ford; great-grandchildren, Caeley Isbell, Michael Isbell, Gabriel Isbell, Khloe Phillips and Aron Shaddix. The funeral service was held at 12:00 pm on Friday November 15, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell CIty, with the Rev. Edwin Talley officiating. Interment followed at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 20, 2019