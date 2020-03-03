Reverend William L. Walker, age 89, of Odenville, AL went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Marie Walker; daughter, Penny Lopez; brother, Cecil Walker and sister, Orela Walker Watson. Rev. Walker is survived by his son, Kenneth Gray (Cindy); daughters, Susan Irwin (Gary) and Darlene Leatherwood; brothers, Earnest H. Walker (Imagene) and James M. Walker (Carolyn); sister, Luella Walker Reed and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds beginning at 2:00PM with burial to follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Published in St. Clair Times on Mar. 3, 2020