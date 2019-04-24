Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. William Lee "Stoney" Burke. View Sign Service Information Usrey Funeral Home 21271 U.S. Highway 231 North Pell City , AL 35125 (205)-338-0303 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. William Lee "Stoney" Burke, 54, of Pell City, Alabama passed away at UAB Hospital on April 19, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his wife, Angela, and children, Hunter and Mary Beth. Lee was a lifelong resident of Pell City, Alabama and a 1982 graduate of Pell City High School. He attended the University of Alabama where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity. He served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force. He worked in commercial pump and generator sales over the years. Lee was very friendly, had an outgoing personality and was well known for his witty humor and his love for Alabama Football. He loved his family and friends and enjoyed life. He was very proud of his wife, Angela; children, Hunter and Mary Beth; as well as his 8 month old grandson, Kullen, who he enjoyed. His nickname, "Stoney", was taken from the Stoney Burke western television show. He would get in front of the TV, get on his rocking horse and pretend to be a cowboy. He has been called Stoney ever since. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Jean Christian and Billy Ray Burke; and his grandparents, Esther and William Henry Burke. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Angela Tilley Burke; son, William Hunter Burke, daughter, Mary Beth Burke; grandson, Kullen Burke; sisters, Wanda Burke, Teresa Burns Brown, and Tonia Burke Black. The funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Dale Foote officiating. Interment followed at Valley Hill Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Ken Burnham, Phillip Black, Josh Stevens, Jayson Burns, Rodney Driggers and Paul Farr.

