St. Clair Times

Mr. William Lester Smith III

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. William Lester Smith III.
Service Information
Usrey Funeral Home
21271 U.S. Highway 231 North
Pell City, AL
35125
(205)-338-0303
Obituary
Send Flowers

Mr. William Lester Smith, III, 33, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on April 19, 2019 in Pell City. Mr. Smith was a member of Refuge Baptist Church. He was a 2006 graduate of Ragland High School. He loved his wife and son and helped many people in his life. He is survived by his wife, Allison Lovell; son, Kason Lovell; mother, Crystal Schall; sister, Ruby Smith; brothers, J.D. Schall (Kathryn Sewell) and Daniel Schall; father-in-law, Ronnie Lovell (Patti Crump). The funeral service was at 1:30 pm on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Vint Arnold and the Rev. Matt Dickerson officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 24, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.