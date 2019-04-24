Mr. William Lester Smith, III, 33, of Ragland, Alabama passed away on April 19, 2019 in Pell City. Mr. Smith was a member of Refuge Baptist Church. He was a 2006 graduate of Ragland High School. He loved his wife and son and helped many people in his life. He is survived by his wife, Allison Lovell; son, Kason Lovell; mother, Crystal Schall; sister, Ruby Smith; brothers, J.D. Schall (Kathryn Sewell) and Daniel Schall; father-in-law, Ronnie Lovell (Patti Crump). The funeral service was at 1:30 pm on Wednesday April 24, 2019 at Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, with the Rev. Vint Arnold and the Rev. Matt Dickerson officiating. Condolences may be offered online at www.usreyfuneralhome.com. Usrey Funeral Home, Pell City, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in St. Clair Times on Apr. 24, 2019