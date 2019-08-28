William Praytor, age 60, of Odenville, Alabama passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Benjamin and Minnie Lee Praytor; parents, William E. and Itera Praytor. Mr. Praytor is survived by his wife, Penny Praytor; sons, William Praytor, Jr. "Scooter" (Genevieve) and Wayne Fannin (Ashley); daughters, Lynn Gullege (Jonathan), Angie Breeding (Randy), and Brandy Biggs (Allen); sisters, Angela Skelton (Garry) and Alice Hunt (Phillip); 21 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 1 niece, 6 nephews, and several other extended family and friends. A Visitation was held on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Kilgroe Funeral Home in Leeds. The service was conducted on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Kilgroe and the burial followed at Forest Crest Cemetery in Irondale, Alabama. Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services.
Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 28, 2019