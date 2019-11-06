Willie Harvey Hess, Jr. "Buddy" age 78, of Moody, AL passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Hess; sons, Randy Rigsby (Cynthia) and Brandon Hess (Jill); daughter, Jennifer Hess; grandchildren, Ryan Rigsby, Darrien Hess, Devan Hess, Dasia Hess, and Dorren Hess and 2 great grandchildren, Gracie and Riley. Graveside services were held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Forest Crest Cemetery beginning at 1:00PM Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 6, 2019