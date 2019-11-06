St. Clair Times

Willie Harvey Hess Jr.

Obituary
Willie Harvey Hess, Jr. "Buddy" age 78, of Moody, AL passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Hess; sons, Randy Rigsby (Cynthia) and Brandon Hess (Jill); daughter, Jennifer Hess; grandchildren, Ryan Rigsby, Darrien Hess, Devan Hess, Dasia Hess, and Dorren Hess and 2 great grandchildren, Gracie and Riley. Graveside services were held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Forest Crest Cemetery beginning at 1:00PM Kilgroe Funeral Home, Leeds directed services.
Published in St. Clair Times on Nov. 6, 2019
