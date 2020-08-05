1/
Yevonne Wall
Yevonne Wall of Pell City, Alabama passed away on July 31, 2020 at age 67. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Scarborough and David Scarborough and three grandchildren, Emma Scarborough, Gavin Scarborough and Maggie Scarborough. No public services are to be held. Ms. Wall lived most of her life in Alabama alongside family and friends, with some time in Florida where she enjoyed her beach time. She was an amazing southern cook and even started her own catering company The Brown Bag Cafe. She was an avid reader and loved to write and draw. During her later years, she resided at a nursing home in Pell City where she had many friends and people she loved. She developed a passion for painting later in life and gifted all her loved ones with her works of art. She will always be loved and missed. To honor her love of books and reading, condolence donations may be offered in her name to the children's reading program - www.imaginationlibrary.com .

Published in St. Clair Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Not sure what to say?

Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
