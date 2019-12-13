|
Aaron Dean Anderson, age 53, of Plover passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
A Celebration of Life Service for Aaron will be held at 11AM on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Woodlands Church - 190 Hoover Ave, Plover. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9AM until the time of service on Monday at the church. Shuda Funeral Services is assisting the family.
Aaron was born on December 17, 1965 in Orange City, CA the son of Elbridge and Sharon (Bonner) Anderson. He moved to Menominee at a young age and graduated from Menominee High School. In 1990 Aaron joined the National Guard and continued his service until 1998. On October 3, 1992 Aaron married the love of his life Monica Ann Burleigh at First Reformed Church in Baldwin, WI. Aaron worked as a salesman for Scaffidi in Stevens Point which he loved. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, skiing, and volunteering at Woodlands Church.
Aaron is survived by his wife: Monica, Plover, WI; 2 daughters: Kylee Anderson, Stevens Point, WI and Taylor Anderson, Madison, WI; father: Elbridge Anderson, Webster, SD; 3 brothers: Alan (Amy) Anderson, Menominee, WI; Brian (Tina) Anderson, Menominee, WI; and Bryce (Melanie) Anderson, Strum, WI; father and mother-in-law: George and Sandra Burleigh and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sharon.
