Adolph (Al) Trebiatowski
Went home to the Lord on March 28, 2020, age 85. Loving husband of the late Marcella. He is survived by his children Norb (Lucy), Dan (Karee), Janice (Thomas) Voyles, and son-in-law Bob Henry. His grandchildren Brian (Darcy), Paul (Jackie), Gail (Kevin), Kelli, Anthony (Ashley), Sage, Cerese, Jake, Scott, Robin, and Jennifer. Great-grandchildren Cody, Wyatt, Ellie, Lexie, Luke, Tanner, and Garrett. His siblings Elizabeth, De Lloyd (Rita), Casimir (Germaine) and brothers-in-law Hank and Dennis. Further survived by his special friend, Mary Dawn, step-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. Along with his wife greeting him in heaven are his daughter Mary Beth, his grandsons, DJ and Greg, his sisters Antoinette and Agnes, and brother-in-law, Edmund. Private family services will be held.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020