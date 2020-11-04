Adrian C. Omernick
Amherst Junction - Adrian C. Omernick, age 76, passed away on November 2, 2020, on his homestead that he loved so much in Amherst Junction. He died doing what he loved to do, working outside in his yard. Adrian put his heart and soul into his family and friends.
He was the son of the late Valarian ("Larry") and Althea (Tepp) Omernick. He grew up in Stevens Point and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School. His marriage to Marcella ("Mouse") Trebe took place on February 20, 1987, in Hawaii.
Adrian worked at Sentry Insurance for 40+ years, ending his career as a Contract Software Specialist. A big part of his life was the Eske Social Club. He was a decades long (40+ years), caretaker of the Eske lodge and then enjoyed a social membership during his last years.
Adrian had a huge heart, and he spread it out to everyone. Once you met Adrian, you would be counted among his friends. He was always very eager to share his time and talents, and he was a generous contributor to many local organizations and charities. He was a dedicated fund raiser for the American Heart Association
, raising over $400,000 during his years soliciting contributions for their research programs. He was a volunteer tax preparer for the AARP Tax-Aide Program for the low income and elderly.
Adrian lived each day to the fullest. Adrian's extensive lighted outdoor holiday decorations were enjoyed by all those driving by. He was well known for his creativity. He loved parties, and was famous for his Iola Old Car Show roadside party and his Scavenger Hunt party. He loved to golf, and his Happy Hour at the end of the day, Elvis, the Packers, and Wisconsin Badger's sports. Those who worked at Sentry with him may know him better as ACE and will recall with a laugh the jokes which involved a toilet, a live turkey, disco lights and a dead beaver. Since the outbreak of COVID, his early morning emails to family and friends, which consisted of jokes, humorous cartoons and funny videos, helped many to start their day with a smile.
Adrian is survived by his wife, Marcella ("Mouse") Trebe; children Dean (Carla) of Burnsville, MN, Scott (Cheri) of Ettrick, WI, Courtney of Milwaukee, and Quinn (Jane) of Almond, WI; grandchildren, Trevor, Abbie, Amanda, Dylan, Dalton and Delaney; and great-grandchild, Vinnie. He is also survived by his brother, Val Omernick, and sister, Gail Omernick (Gary Ebben), and many friends who loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, Bruce, his niece, Kelly, and a sister-in-law, Nancy.
Perhaps the best way to summarize Adrian's life is to say he was humble, generous and kind to all. Matthew 25:23 says it best: "Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a little; I will set you over much. Enter into the joy of your master."
Please, in lieu of flowers, in this time of great need, we suggest making a contribution to a LOCAL charity of your choice. And one more thing, when you settle in tonight and have your Happy Hour, give a toast to Adrian! (Southern Comfort was his favorite.)
Private Family Services and Interment at Guardian Angel Cemetery are planned.
Family and Friends are invited to an OUTDOOR Visitation at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2911 Plover Road, Plover, 54467 from 11:00AM-3:00PM on Friday, November 6, 2020. Since his visitation will be held outdoors, please feel free to bring a lawn chair for this outdoor gathering. Masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home. If you are not comfortable attending, or are in ill health, online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
The Pisarski Community Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family.