Adrieann Zarecki
Junction City - Adrieann M. Zarecki, age 82 of Junction City, was born to eternal life on March 19, 2020 at Divine Mercy St. Faustina Home in Rosholt, WI.
Adrieann was born Nov. 11, 1937 in Stevens Point, WI. She is the daughter of the late Stanley Jr. and Regina (Dulak) Raflik.
She attended John F. Simms elementary school, College Junior High, graduated from Maria High School and attended Midstate Technical College in Stevens Point.
She was a member and past Vice Prefect of the Young Ladies Sodality at St. Bartholomew Church, past President of the Wheel and Deal Square Dance Club, current member of St. Peter rosary society, rose 20, St. Bartholomew Prayer chain and funeral choir.
Adrieann married Peter J. Zarecki on Sept. 15, 1956 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church in Mill Creek. Peter died Jan. 15, 2012.
Adrieann was a lifetime dairy farmer, homemaker and mother of eight children. She enjoyed animals and outdoor work. She also enjoyed classic country and Polka music, singing and dancing, bowling, square dancing, crafts, church picnics, dining out, family events, sports, especially watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers, concerts and spending time with family and friends. She published a "Family Favorites" cookbook in time for their 50th wedding anniversary.
Survivors include five daughters; Cindy (Bob) Brill of Mosinee, Sandy (Randy)Thompson of Junction City, Barb (Bruce) Sondelski of Mosinee, Laureen (Ron) Mayek of Junction City and Kariann Zarecki of Junction City. Two sons; Mike (Sue) Zarecki and Rob (Tina) Zarecki both of Junction City. 27 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren. Four brothers; Richard Raflik of Shawano, Ray (Alice) Raflik of Stevens Point, Dennis Raflik of Junction City and Marvin (Karen) Raflik of Lomira. Four sisters; Evelyn Rinehart of Goleta, CA, Philomae (Special friend Jim Woitczak) Worzalla of Stevens Point, Clairann (Dennis) Kaminski of Stevens Point and Adeline (Don) Mrozek of Junction City. One sister-in-law; Mary (Bill) Houtary of Stevens Point. Many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Adrieann was preceded in death by her husband Peter, 2 daughters; Kathleen Zarecki and one infant daughter. 1 sister Mary Jane Polum, 1 infant brother Anthony, 3 brothers-in-law; Steve Polum, Terry Rinehart and Richard Worzalla and 1 sister-in-law; Mary Jane Raflik.
In Lieu of flowers a memorial in her name will be established at a later date, for contributions please mail to Cindy Brill at 147881 Half Moon Lake Drive, Mosinee, WI 54455.
The family would like to thank Divine Mercy St. Faustina Home, Heartland Hospice, Bethany Nursing Home and the Doctors and Nurses at Marshfield Cancer Center and Marshfield Medical Center.
A private family funeral Mass due to the Corona Virus was held on Tuesday March 24, 2020. Burial took place in the St. Michael Parish cemetery in Junction City.
The family is also planning a celebration of life service in the future for all to attend. Please watch for this on our web site and local newspapers as to when and where.
Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020