Alan Gaetz

Alan GaetzStevens Point - Alan Thomas Gaetz, 71, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, went to be with the Lord and Family on 08/01/2020.Alan was born April 4, 1949 in Stevens Point, WI to Anthony and Agnes (Berna) Gaetz. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1968. He married Elizabeth J. Lepak on December 5, 1970 at St. Peters Church.Alan worked for 12 years with Schneider Trucking in Green Bay, WI and 18 years with H.O. Wolding out of Amherst, WI receiving his one million mile safe driver's award.Alan was preceded in death by his parents Anthony and Agnes Gaetz; brothers Robert, David, James, and Gene Gaetz.He is survived by his wife Elizabeth of 49 years; Karen Pacocha of Custer, WI, Brother Anthony Jr (Kathy) Gaetz of Plover, WI, also many nieces and nephews.A private service will be planned at a later date. Cremation Services are being provided by Mid-Wisconsin Cremation Society.