Of Whiting, Stevens Point died early Friday morning, February 8, 2019 at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital. Age 92 Albert was born March 18, 1926 in the Town of Plover, which is now Whiting. He was the son of the late John and Clara (Shultz) Walkush.



He attended Whiting School, St. Stanislaus Parochial School and graduated from P. J. Jacobs High School in 1944. Albert entered the United States Air Force on July 22, 1944 at Fort Sheridan, IL. He served as an Airplane Engine Mechanic. He received the World War II Victory Medal, American Theatre Ribbon and the Good Conduct Medal, He was honorably discharged on June 17, 1946 at Fort Sheridan.



Albert married Arlene Grabowski on October 11, 1947, she preceded him in death on March 6, 1974. He then married Mary Louise Torzewski on May 14, 1976. His wife Mary survives. Albert retired from Consolidated Papers in 1987 at the Coating Department supervisor after 41 years of employment.



Albert served as an usher at St. Bronislava Church since 1974, and was chairperson of the group since 1978. He was appointed to the Stevens Point Area Catholic Cemetery Association Board in 1992, became president of the association in 2004 and has been serving on the board still today. Albert enjoyed the outdoors with hunting and fishing, but his favorite hobby was flying and maintain the four airplanes that he owned between 1948 until 2005 stopping his flying after reaching the age of 80.



Albert was elected trustee to the Village of Whiting in 1978 and served on the Public Works department, and a Chairman of that committee oversaw the reconstruction of the bridge on Tommy's Turnpike to its present configuration. He also over saw the construction of the Plover River Bridge between the mills and many other street projects. He also served on the committee for the construction of the new Whiting Municipal Center, as well as other committees as the Planning Commission, Building Commission, Ordinance Committee, Public Works and Parks committee.



He also served on the Urban Area Comprehensive Planning Committee and the Federal Urban Area Transportation Advisory Committee.



Albert is survived by his wife Mary Louise, a daughter Karen Lutz (Paul Stanislawski) and a son Thomas (Sandy) Walkush. Further survived by his grandchildren Kody (Caitlin) Lutz, Jessie (Al) Hintz, Katie (Andrew Dahms) Lutz, Dalton (Brie Ried) Lutz and Benjamin Walkush. Seven Great Grandchildren, and one sister Onary Hardke of Mountain Home, Arkansas.



He was preceded in death by first wife Arlene, two son in laws Kerry Lutz and Kim Meyer, and five sisters Phyllis, Angeline Roberts, Martha Waterhouse, Evelyn Shand and Regina Whittaker, and four brothers Edward, Ernest, Leonard and Myron.



Mass of Christin Burial will be 10:30 A.M. will be Wednesday February 13, 2019 at St. Bronislava Catholic Church in Plover. Rev. Ed Shuttleworth officiating. Burial with Full Military honors in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Family and Friends may call from 9:00 A.M. Wednesday at St. Bronislava Church until the time for mass. The Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family.