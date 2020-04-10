Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Stroik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert M. Stroik


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albert M. Stroik Obituary
Albert M. Stroik

Town of Carson - Albert M. Stroik, age 78, of the Town of Carson, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Plover. He was born on June 25, 1941 in Stevens Point, the only son of John and Mary (Broton) Stroik. Albert grew up in the town of Linwood and was a 1960 graduate of P.J. Jacobs High School. He was employed as a Well Driller at Tork Well Drilling for many years.

Albert is survived by a Nephew, Robert (Jean) Chesney, other nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister, Marian E. Stroik and by three other sisters, Margaret Glaza, Evelyn Tork and Leone Chesney.

Private family services were held. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pisarski Funeral Home
Download Now