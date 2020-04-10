|
Albert M. Stroik
Town of Carson - Albert M. Stroik, age 78, of the Town of Carson, died on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Maple Ridge Memory Care in Plover. He was born on June 25, 1941 in Stevens Point, the only son of John and Mary (Broton) Stroik. Albert grew up in the town of Linwood and was a 1960 graduate of P.J. Jacobs High School. He was employed as a Well Driller at Tork Well Drilling for many years.
Albert is survived by a Nephew, Robert (Jean) Chesney, other nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin sister, Marian E. Stroik and by three other sisters, Margaret Glaza, Evelyn Tork and Leone Chesney.
Private family services were held. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020