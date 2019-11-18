|
|
Albin Napiwocki
Mosinee - Albin J. Napiwocki, 90, Mosinee, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
He was born December 1, 1928 in the town of Dewey, son of the late Alexander and Josephine (Kowalewski) Napiwocki. He married Hedwig (Heddy) Dulak on May 20, 1952, at St. Mary Church, Torun. She proceeded him in death on April 8, 2016.
Albin served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Upon honorable discharge, he entered the work force as a welder/fabricator, first in Milwaukee, then moving back to Mosinee in 1966, where he continued to raise and provide for his family.
He was well known for his love of polkas. He was a highly respected concertina player. For many years he brought enjoyment to others with his band, The Jolly Polka Boys. Albin was also an avid gardener. He always grew extra to share with his friends and family. In addition, he loved feeding the birds and watching wildlife in the yard. Albin was a soft-spoken family man with a generous and loving heart. We will miss his smile, sense of humor and the way he could convey so much with just the nod of his head.
Survivors include 5 daughters, Linda (Andrew) Rheinschmidt, Birnamwood, Susan (Rich) Dart, South Lake Tahoe, Cal, Paulette (Roger) Sparby, Mosinee, Denise (Peter) Brostowitz, Eau Claire, and Amy (Rick) Esker, Bevent, 2 sons, Arnold (Pamela) Napiwocki, and Dan (Cary) Napiwocki, both of Mosinee and 1 son-in-law, Ed Ballinger, Roseville, Cal; 16 grandchildren, Jody (Kris) Poehnelt, Jennifer Dart, Becky (Luke) Severson, Katie (Andy Rusch) Napiwocki, Nicole (Ben) Fraifogl, Hanna (Alexa Deboth) Brostowitz, Jacob and Elliot Sparby, Aaron, Emily and Leah Napiwocki, Logan, Colton and Dawson Esker and Jared and Jordan Ebel, 5 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. He is further survived by a brother-in-law and 3 sisters-in-law, Rita Napiwocki, Theresa and Leonard King and Isabel Dulak and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was proceeded in death by his daughter, Laurie Ballinger and 8 siblings, John, Walter, Alex, Stanley and Harry Napiwocki, Martha Czaplinski, Helen Iczkowski and Jean Kolodziej.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Knowlton. Albin was very proud of the fact that he was baptized, raised and still an active member of that congregation. Rev. James Trempe will officiate. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery, Knowlton. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Beste Funeral Home, Mosinee. Visitation will be again from 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bestefh.com.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for their compassionate and loving care during his final days.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019